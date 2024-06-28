Ni Hao China | The epilogue: The China we see

12:43, June 28, 2024 By Xian Jiangnan, Chang Sha, Wu Chaolan, Kou Jie ( People's Daily Online

Dozens of American students from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Kutztown University of Pennsylvania embark on a two-week journey in China, exploring the country's landscapes, culture, and technological achievements.

From the bustling streets of Beijing to the serene landscapes in Hangzhou, the students discover something new at every turn. They taste traditional dishes like Peking duck, explore ancient landmarks such as the Forbidden City, and engage with local people, gaining a deeper understanding of Chinese traditions and daily life.

As their trip comes to an end, the students leave with unforgettable memories and a newfound appreciation for China. This video offers a glimpse into the China they experience through their eyes, showcasing the unique perspectives and insights gained during their immersive journey.

