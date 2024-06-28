Ni Hao China | The epilogue: The China we see
Dozens of American students from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Kutztown University of Pennsylvania embark on a two-week journey in China, exploring the country's landscapes, culture, and technological achievements.
From the bustling streets of Beijing to the serene landscapes in Hangzhou, the students discover something new at every turn. They taste traditional dishes like Peking duck, explore ancient landmarks such as the Forbidden City, and engage with local people, gaining a deeper understanding of Chinese traditions and daily life.
As their trip comes to an end, the students leave with unforgettable memories and a newfound appreciation for China. This video offers a glimpse into the China they experience through their eyes, showcasing the unique perspectives and insights gained during their immersive journey.
Photos
Related Stories
- US students hope to open minds back home to real China
- Chinese scholars slam U.S. act concerning Xizang
- Chinese defense spokesperson criticizes U.S. as "source of lies"
- Ministry of National Defense: Strategic dialogue between PLA NDU and US NDU ongoing in Washington
- Ministry of National Defense's response to US threats and intimidation: Never work on us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.