China's Sichuan province seeks partnerships in Bulgaria

Xinhua) 10:57, November 25, 2025

SOFIA, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- A conference on economic, trade and cultural cooperation between southwestern China's Sichuan province and Bulgaria was held at the China Cultural Center here on Monday.

The one-day event, organized by the Sichuan NGO Network for International Exchanges (SNIE), gathered Sichuan institutions and companies, and their potential Bulgarian partners.

Liu Jie, vice president of China NGO Network for International Exchanges (CNIE), and president of SNIE, urged the two sides to leverage Bulgaria's rich agricultural resources and strategic position as an Asia-Europe trade corridor to boost high-quality product exchanges, expand trade and pursue joint ventures in green technologies, clean energy and infrastructure.

Boyko Takov, executive director of the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA), said that his country highly valued its partnership with China, and bilateral cooperation has made tangible progress in recent years. He said that trade between Bulgaria and China reached over 3.8 billion U.S. dollars in 2024 alone, with Sichuan province contributing nearly 590 million U.S. dollars.

Angel Ivanov, executive director of InvestBulgaria Agency, voiced confidence that Sichuan-based companies would find Bulgaria a reliable partner for implementing value-added projects, production for European markets, and establishing joint development centers and regional logistics solutions.

Kong Lingyu, economic and commercial counselor at the Chinese embassy in Bulgaria, called on the two sides to expand practical cooperation in economy, investment, scientific and technological innovation, and culture, "which will bring more impetus to development and mutual benefits."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)