China, Russia agree on further cooperation between small, medium-sized enterprises
Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, also vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and chairman of the Chinese side of the China-Russia Committee for Friendship, Peace and Development, meets with Nikolai Zhuravlev, deputy speaker of the Federation Council of Russia, and Boris Titov, chairman of the Russian side of the China-Russia Committee for Friendship, Peace and Development during the 6th China-Russia Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Forum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 24, 2025. Li addressed the opening ceremony of the event here on Monday. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)
XI'AN, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Russia to provide more convenient conditions and create a sound environment for cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises of both countries, Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, said here on Monday.
Li, also chairman of the Chinese side of the China-Russia Committee for Friendship, Peace and Development, made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the 6th China-Russia Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Forum.
China will adhere to taking economic development as the central task, concentrate efforts on promoting high-quality development and unswervingly advancing high-level opening up, Li said, adding that China is willing to share development opportunities with all countries around the world, including Russia.
China will work together with Russia to take the important consensus reached by the two heads of state as the fundamental guideline, continuously optimize the cooperation mechanism, and provide more convenient conditions and create a sound environment for cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises of the two countries, Li added.
When addressing the ceremony, the Russian side said the two countries possess huge potential for cooperation in many fields, and expressed their willingness to work with China to bring more development dividends to the two peoples.
During the event, Li also met with Nikolai Zhuravlev, deputy speaker of the Federation Council of Russia, and Boris Titov, chairman of the Russian side of the China-Russia Committee for Friendship, Peace and Development.
Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, also vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and chairman of the Chinese side of the China-Russia Committee for Friendship, Peace and Development, addresses the opening ceremony of the 6th China-Russia Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Forum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)
Photos
- Promotion week for intangible cultural heritage brands opens in Dali, China's Yunnan
- First batch of wintering black-headed gulls arrive at Lugu Lake in Yunnan
- Highlights of women's doubles of badminton at National Games
- China's Shandong develops green energies to advance new energy structure transformation
Related Stories
- China-Russia Years of Culture warm hearts across borders
- China-Russia mutual visa exemption serves people's interests of both countries: foreign ministry
- Chinese travel interest in Russia soars after visa-free reports
- China-Russia Years of Culture program concludes in Moscow
- Cooperation with Russia to expand
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.