Cooperation with Russia to expand

China Daily) 08:19, November 19, 2025

Premier Li Qiang on Monday called for closer cooperation between China and Russia in investment, energy, agriculture and other fields, and expressed the hope that Moscow would provide more convenience for Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in Russia.

Li made the remarks during his talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow. Li arrived in the Russian capital on Monday for the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

During their talks, Li recalled that he and Mishustin held the 30th regular meeting of the Chinese and Russian heads of government in Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province, earlier this month, saying that the meeting comprehensively reviewed the progress of China-Russia cooperation in various fields and made plans for key cooperation in the next stage.

China stands ready to work with Russia to follow the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, further strengthen communication, and continuously deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two sides to deliver more benefits to the two peoples, Li said.

He said that the Chinese market welcomes more high-quality agricultural and food products from Russia. Li also called on both countries to continue expanding cultural and people-to-people exchanges, strengthen cooperation in areas such as culture, education and films, and infuse more humanistic warmth into China-Russia relations.

Noting that the Tianjin Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization held from Aug 31 to Sept 1 achieved a series of fruitful results of milestone significance, the premier said that China is willing to maintain close coordination and collaboration with Russia to encourage all parties of the SCO to uphold the Shanghai Spirit and materialize the development blueprint outlined by leaders at an early date.

Li called for further advancing pragmatic cooperation to bolster the development momentum of all member states, continuously improving the institutional building of the SCO to enhance its influence in international affairs.

It is also important to stand in solidarity with the vast number of countries of the Global South to promote an equitable and orderly multipolar world as well as a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, he added.

Mishustin said that the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era is at an unprecedented high level.

Russia is willing to further intensify dialogue and exchanges with China at all levels, deepen cooperation in fields such as the economy and trade, energy, agriculture, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, create new growth drivers for cooperation, and continuously enhance good-neighborly friendship, he added.

Mishustin said that Russia is willing to create a favorable business environment for Chinese enterprises investing in Russia.

He expressed gratitude to China for its outstanding work during its presidency of the SCO, especially for the successful hosting of the Tianjin Summit.

Russia is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China, enhance the institutional building of the SCO, and make greater contributions to promoting peace, development and prosperity in the region and the world, Mishustin said.

