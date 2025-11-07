Interview: China's experience offers valuable lessons, says Russian communist party leader

Xinhua) 15:41, November 07, 2025

MOSCOW, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Russia should learn from China's experience of development and foster further cooperation with China, Gennady Zyuganov, leader of Russia's communist party, has said.

"We should learn from the experience of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Chinese government and its civilization, to build up capacity to tackle future challenges and develop high-tech products without relying on the West," Zyuganov said in an interview with Xinhua.

The chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) said that China has been forging ahead at an unprecedented pace.

People should visit China to see what can be achieved in just decades with sound policies and a capable leading party, he said, adding that any country or political party would take pride in such achievements.

CPRF delegates have paid multiple visits to Shenzhen, a southern coastal city in China. "This city, which has grown from a fishing village into a major metropolis within a few decades, is now home to various manufacturing and technology industries, with robots playing a significant role in its market," he said.

They are also deeply impressed by the automobile manufacturing plants in central China's Henan Province during their trip there, he added.

Having studied the history of the CPC, Zyuganov said that China's experience of uniting the people, eradicating poverty, building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and advancing common prosperity for all reflects the CPC's fundamental mission.

The two sides should work together to strengthen cooperation by sharing information, exchanging visits, providing training and learning from each other's new and unique experiences, he said.

Commenting on the recently concluded fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, he extended his congratulations on the meeting and the adoption of recommendations for formulating China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).

"The session reviewed China's achievements during the 14th Five-Year Plan period and demonstrated how China has effectively responded to complex challenges," he said.

Zyuganov also praised the concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity, calling it "a lofty vision that will win support from people all over the world."

"More and more countries are joining mechanisms such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which bring together civilizations from around the world," he said, adding that these organizations can help people see the strength of cooperation.

"Russia and China should learn from each other and work together for the peace and prosperity of our peoples and for a better future for the world," Zyuganov said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)