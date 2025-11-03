China, Russia hold 29th session of committee for regular meetings between heads of gov't

Xinhua) 08:12, November 03, 2025

NINGBO, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng co-chaired the 29th session of the committee for regular meetings between the Chinese and Russian heads of government, together with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, on Sunday in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province

He said that since the beginning of this year, the heads of state of the two countries have reached a new, important consensus on deepening bilateral strategic coordination and practical cooperation in various fields.

Under the guidance of the two heads of state, the China-Russia cooperation mechanism has been improved continuously, exchanges have grown closer, bilateral economic and trade cooperation has maintained steady development, key projects have been advanced steadily, and cooperation in relevant fields has been carried out in an orderly manner and achieved fruitful results, he said.

He noted that China is willing to work with Russia to follow the important consensus reached between the two heads of state, continue giving play to the role of the committee for regular meetings between the Chinese and Russian heads of government, promote bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation further in various fields, oppose unilateralism and trade protectionism, and safeguard the multilateral trade system.

Noting that Russia-China relations are at their best level in history, with practical cooperation achieving fruitful results in various fields, Chernyshenko said Russia is willing to work with China to enhance their cooperation level, expand the areas and tap the potential of cooperation, and inject new impetus into the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.

Relevant government departments on both sides have carried out in-depth communication and exchanges on cooperation in related fields, and produced a series of cooperation achievements and consensuses.

