China, Russia pledge to further enhance investment cooperation

Xinhua) 11:20, November 02, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, co-chairs the 12th meeting of the China-Russia Investment Cooperation Committee with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang co-chaired the 12th meeting of the China-Russia Investment Cooperation Committee with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov in Beijing on Saturday, and the two sides pledged to enhance investment cooperation.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China is willing to work with Russia to continuously enhance the quality and efficiency of investment cooperation under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, constantly enrich the connotation of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, and better enhance the well-being of the people of both countries.

He spoke positively of the progress and achievements in China-Russia investment cooperation over the past year, and put forward a four-point proposal that aims to deepen bilateral cooperation.

First, the two sides should focus on key areas, strengthen exemplary leadership, and strive to deliver more practical results. Second, they should enhance communication and coordination, leverage their complementary strengths, and deepen and substantiate investment cooperation. Third, they should strengthen supply-demand alignment, tap into cooperation potential, and actively explore new areas for investment. Fourth, they should continue to broaden openness, improve the business environment, and steadily boost enterprises' confidence in cooperation.

Manturov said that Russia is ready to give full play to the steering and coordinating role of the Russia-China Investment Cooperation Committee, foster a fair and transparent business environment, steadily advance key projects, actively cultivate new growth drivers, and take Russia-China relations to new heights.

Following the meeting, Ding and Manturov witnessed the signing of cooperation documents.

