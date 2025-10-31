Russian PM to come to China for 30th regular meeting between Chinese, Russian heads of government

Xinhua) 21:02, October 31, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin will travel to China from Nov. 3 to 4 for the 30th regular meeting between the Chinese and Russian heads of government, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China-Russia relations have maintained high-level development, with cooperation in various fields showing positive, steady momentum, spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular news briefing.

Guo noted that the regular meetings between the Chinese premier and the Russian prime minister are an important mechanism to promote the implementation of the consensus reached by the two heads of state, and to coordinate practical cooperation between the two sides.

During the meeting, Li and Mishustin will comprehensively review cooperation progress in all directions, plan the next phase of cooperation, and have in-depth exchanges of views on issues of common concern, Guo said.

Noting that next year marks the 25th anniversary of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, as well as the 30th anniversary of the strategic partnership of coordination between the two countries, Guo said that China hopes this meeting will enhance mutual trust, build further consensus and advance cooperation to inject stronger impetus into the development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)