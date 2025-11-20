China-Russia mutual visa exemption serves people's interests of both countries: foreign ministry
BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news briefing on Wednesday that the implementation of mutual visa exemption between China and Russia is in the common interests of the two peoples.
Mao made the remarks when asked to comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin saying that the visa-free travel policy for Chinese citizens visiting Russia will take effect soon.
China attaches great importance to facilitating people-to-people exchanges between China and Russia, Mao said, adding that as each other's largest neighbors, the implementation of mutual visa exemption between the two countries will further strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges, which is in the common interests of the two peoples.
