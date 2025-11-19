China-Russia Years of Culture program concludes in Moscow

MOSCOW, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The closing ceremony of the China-Russia Years of Culture has been held at the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, marking the conclusion of the two-year cultural exchange program.

Officially launched in Beijing in May 2024, the China-Russia Years of Culture featured hundreds of joint cultural events aimed at strengthening cultural exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

During Monday's closing ceremony, musicians from both countries performed well-known Chinese and Russian musical pieces. An art exhibition was also presented in the gallery to showcase Chinese paintings and calligraphy from the 14th to the 19th centuries.

Under the framework of the China-Russia Years of Culture, art troupes and cultural institutions exchanged visits and deepened collaboration through festivals and forums featuring bilateral cultural cooperation.

Renowned Russian theaters and orchestras also staged performances in China, and an art exhibition featuring works of Russian painter Ilya Repin was held in the National Museum of China in July.

Tatiana Semenova, a Russian scholar specializing in Chinese literature who attended the closing ceremony, said such cultural exchanges helped foster mutual understanding.

"Today, more and more Russians know better about China and appreciate Chinese culture," she said.

