China-Russia Years of Culture warm hearts across borders

09:36, November 20, 2025 By Zhang Chaoqun, He Yiran, Zhao Yilin ( Xinhua

MOSCOW, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Amid the melodious tunes played by the balalaika and pipa at the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, the 2024-2025 China-Russia Years of Culture have drawn to a graceful close, highlighting growing cultural ties between the two nations.

The program featured more than 400 cultural events in both countries, "vividly showcasing the depth and vitality of our cultural cooperation," said Zhanna Alexeyeva, Russia's state secretary and deputy minister of culture, at the closing ceremony on Monday.

In early 2025, Moscow hosted the "Chinese New Year in Moscow" festival at Manezhnaya Square, followed by Chinese-themed events at two dozen venues across the capital. Participation reached about 1.5 million, doubling last year's number. In addition, a Chinese New Year-themed metro train marked the celebration of the Spring Festival.

Joint concerts, exhibitions and youth programs boosted mutual understanding. Chinese and Russian orchestras performed classical works from both nations to enthusiastic audience responses.

"We hope to see more Chinese and Russian ensembles onstage and performing for wider audiences," said Luan Dong, head of the Chinese Orchestra at the China National Opera and Dance Drama Theater.

Film cooperation also surged. The co-produced movie "Red Silk," shot in both countries, was released in Russia in February and in China in September. It resonated strongly with viewers and helped strengthen cultural bonds.

The 2025 China Film Festival was held in major Russian cities, including Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kazan, while the 2025 Russia Film Festival took place in Beijing and two other Chinese provincial capitals, Xining and Lanzhou.

A series of joint exhibitions and performances were staged during the closing events of the Years of Culture.

An art exhibition titled "From Beijing to Moscow: Dialogue of Cultures" opened at the State Tretyakov Gallery on Monday. Visitors wandered slowly through the halls to examine 14th- to 19th-century Chinese paintings and calligraphy from the collection of the National Museum of China.

Earlier this year, the National Museum of China launched "Ilya Repin: Encyclopedia of Russian Life," an exhibition that offered Chinese audiences a comprehensive insight into Russian artistic traditions and social history, further enriching cultural dialogue between the two countries.

Zheng Yan, curator of both exhibitions, said the exhibitions aimed to deepen mutual understanding and help people in both nations gain a better understanding of each other's culture.

Exchanges between Chinese and Russian stage artists were equally remarkable.

In April, the Chinese original dance drama "Wing Chun" was staged at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre. The harmonious blend of Chinese kung fu and dance won prolonged applause from Russian audiences.

Russia's BRICS TV reported that "Wing Chun" touched the in-person audience with its dynamic rhythm and delicate, heartfelt emotional expression. "Through this work, Russian viewers gained a deeper understanding of Wing Chun, a school of traditional Chinese martial arts with unique charm," it said.

Meanwhile, a selection of classic Russian works has been staged in China: Ballets such as "Swan Lake," "Sleeping Beauty," and "The Nutcracker" have brought authentic "Russian-style aesthetics" to Chinese audiences. Meanwhile, stage plays and musicals adapted from classic literary works like "Anna Karenina" and "War and Peace" have offered a fresh and engaging experience.

Wang Ning, president of China's National Center for the Performing Arts, noted that the arrival of numerous high-caliber Russian art troupes for performances in China not only shares the essence of Russian culture with Chinese audiences but also provides Russian artists with opportunities to experience and understand China.

Alexander Ryzhinskii, rector of the Gnessin Russian Academy of Music, said both countries boast a long history and brilliant culture. Artistic exchanges, through sensory pleasures such as visual and auditory experiences, deepen mutual understanding of each other's cultures and foster closer bonds between both peoples.

"Cultural exchanges help bridge the distance between people's hearts, and cultural cooperation serves as the foundation for mutual understanding," said 90-year-old Galina Kulikova, first deputy chairperson of the Russia-China Friendship Association.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)