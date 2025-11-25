China to launch Shenzhou-22 spaceship on Nov. 25

Xinhua) 08:13, November 25, 2025

JIUQUAN, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- China plans to launch the Shenzhou-22 spaceship on Nov. 25 from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said on Monday.

The Long March-2F Y22 carrier rocket, which will be used for the launch, has been filled with propellant. The Shenzhou-21 astronaut crew is working normally and in good condition in orbit, the CMSA added.

