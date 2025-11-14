Home>>
China's Shenzhou-21 propulsion capsule separates from return capsule
(Xinhua) 16:32, November 14, 2025
JIUQUAN, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The propulsion capsule of the Shenzhou-21 spaceship separated from the return capsule successfully on Friday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
