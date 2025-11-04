Home>>
Shenzhou-20 crew to return to Earth on Nov. 5
(Xinhua) 13:55, November 04, 2025
JIUQUAN, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-20 crew has completed its in-orbit handover with the Shenzhou-21 crew and is scheduled to return to Earth on Nov. 5.
The two crews held a handover ceremony and transferred the keys of the country's space station on Tuesday.
So far, the Shenzhou-20 trio -- Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie -- have completed all their planned tasks and are set to return to the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
At present, the landing site and all supporting systems are undergoing preparations to welcome the astronauts back, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
