Shenzhou-21 astronauts enter space station

Xinhua) 09:29, November 01, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The three astronauts aboard China's Shenzhou-21 spaceship have entered the country's space station and met with another astronaut trio early Saturday morning, starting a new round of in-orbit crew handover.

The Shenzhou-20 crew opened the hatch at 4:58 a.m. (Beijing Time) and greeted the new arrivals, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The six crew members then took group pictures for the seventh space get-together in China's aerospace history.

They will live and work together for about five days to complete planned tasks and handover work, the CMSA said.

This image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Nov. 1, 2025 shows the crew of Shenzhou-20 and Shenzhou-21 spaceships talking with each other. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

