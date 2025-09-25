Shenzhou-20 crew set for fourth round of extravehicular activities

Xinhua) 08:56, September 25, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-20 crew members, who are currently on board China's space station, will conduct their fourth round of extravehicular activities within the next few days, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Wednesday.

Since completing their third spacewalk on Aug. 15, the Shenzhou-20 astronauts have been steadily advancing experimental tasks in fields such as space life science and human body research, microgravity physics, and new space technologies and applications, said the CMSA.

The astronauts have also undertaken a series of other tasks, including in-orbit medical rescue training and full-system pressure emergency drills, as well as continuously carrying out station environmental monitoring, equipment inspection and maintenance, and managing inventory.

The agency noted that the space station combination is operating stably, and the three crew members are in good health and fully prepared for the upcoming spacewalk.

