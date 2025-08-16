Shenzhou-20 astronauts complete third series of extravehicular activities

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Aug. 15, 2025 shows Shenzhou-20 astronaut Chen Dong performing extravehicular activities outside China's orbiting space station. The Shenzhou-20 crew aboard China's orbiting space station completed their mission's third series of extravehicular activities on Friday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).(Xinhua/Li Yanchen)

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-20 crew aboard China's orbiting space station completed their mission's third series of extravehicular activities on Friday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The astronaut trio -- Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie -- worked for approximately six-and-a-half hours and completed all related tasks at 10:47 p.m. (Beijing Time), assisted by the space station's robotic arm and a ground control team.

Chen Dong and Wang Jie, tasked with conducting spacewalk operations, completed the installation of debris protection devices and auxiliary extravehicular facilities, as well as the inspection and maintenance of external equipment, according to the CMSA.

To date, Chen Dong has completed six rounds of extravehicular activities, meaning he has conducted the most spacewalk tasks of any Chinese astronaut.

The Shenzhou-20 astronauts have now completed half of their spaceflight journey. The crew is currently making steady progress in various space science experiments.

Next, they will focus on research and technology tests in key areas such as the space life sciences, microgravity fundamental physics, space materials science, space medicine and advanced aerospace technologies, the agency said.

