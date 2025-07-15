Shenzhou-20 crew enter Tianzhou-9 cargo craft

Xinhua) 16:55, July 15, 2025

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-20 crew, aboard the orbiting Tiangong space station, has opened the hatch of Tianzhou-9 and entered the cargo craft. The crew will proceed with cargo transfer and related tasks as scheduled.

