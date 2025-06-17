What the Shenzhou-20 astronauts are doing after over 50 days in space

This video screenshot taken at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on May 22, 2025 shows Shenzhou-20 astronaut Chen Dong leaving China's orbiting space station for extravehicular activities. (Xinhua/Li Yanchen)

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Imagine living and working hundreds of miles above Earth for over 50 days. This sci-fi scene has been a reality for China's Shenzhou-20 crew -- Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie -- aboard the Tiangong Space Station.

Far from a quiet getaway, a short video released by China's state television broadcaster CCTV on Monday showed their "space business trip," which is packed with vital scientific work, health checks, and station upkeep, all of which are crucial for future space exploration.

The astronaut trio are in good condition and the multi-disciplinary space science experiments are advancing smoothly, according to the CCTV report.

The crew, commanded by veteran astronaut Chen Dong, was launched into orbit on April 24 for a six-month mission.

Over the past week, they devoted substantial time to space medicine research. During their research, they have explored fundamental aspects of cognitive function in microgravity, focusing on teamwork dynamics, self-awareness in isolation and how astronauts perceive motion, depth, and relationships absent Earth's gravity. These studies are critical for ensuring safe operations during spacewalks and complex tasks.

In addition, they also conducted routine vascular ultrasound scans tracked changes in cardiovascular function over time and used apparatus to capture subtle changes in control and coordination during precise tasks like equipment operation or sample handling, according to the report.

On the front of life science, they focused on the "effects and mechanisms of space microgravity on microorganisms" experiment.

The video showed that in Tiangong's specialized biotechnology experiment rack, the crew observed the growth, developmental patterns, and bioactive compound synthesis of Streptomyces bacteria in weightlessness.

This research is expected to reveal new biological adaptations and potential applications for space-based pharmaceutical research.

The crew carefully sampled liquid cultures, preserving the samples for their eventual journey back to Earth.

Another highlight of their daily routine, in addition to the meticulous space station upkeep, is their rigorous exercise to counter the physical toll of microgravity. The video captures the astronauts running on a treadmill in the space module.

Beyond exercise, the crew undergoes regular checkups like detailed heart monitoring and blood pressure tracking. They also participate in unique health assessments based on traditional Chinese medicine principles, according to the report.

China's space station has now hosted over 200 scientific projects, with nearly 2 tonnes of scientific materials and applied equipment sent to orbit and nearly 100 experimental samples returned to Earth, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

