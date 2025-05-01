Shenzhou-19 astronauts arrive in Beijing
BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-19 crew arrived in Beijing by plane on Wednesday after completing a six-month space station mission.
Shenzhou-19's return capsule, carrying astronauts Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region at 1:08 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Wednesday, and the crew had all exited the return capsule by 2:02 p.m., according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).
After staying in orbit for 183 days, the three astronauts are all in good health, and the Shenzhou-19 crewed mission was a success, the CMSA said.
The crew will now enter a period of medical quarantine, and undergo comprehensive medical examinations and health evaluations, the agency said, noting that they will meet with press in Beijing following the end of this period.
Photos
Related Stories
- All Shenzhou-19 astronauts out of return capsule in good health
- First Shenzhou-19 astronaut out of return capsule
- Shenzhou-19 return capsule touches down, astronauts all sound
- China's Shenzhou-19 spaceship separates from space station combination
- China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts complete handover, returning to Earth on Tuesday
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.