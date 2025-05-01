Shenzhou-19 astronauts arrive in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:37, May 01, 2025

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-19 crew arrived in Beijing by plane on Wednesday after completing a six-month space station mission.

Shenzhou-19's return capsule, carrying astronauts Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region at 1:08 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Wednesday, and the crew had all exited the return capsule by 2:02 p.m., according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

After staying in orbit for 183 days, the three astronauts are all in good health, and the Shenzhou-19 crewed mission was a success, the CMSA said.

The crew will now enter a period of medical quarantine, and undergo comprehensive medical examinations and health evaluations, the agency said, noting that they will meet with press in Beijing following the end of this period.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)