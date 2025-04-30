Shenzhou-19 return capsule touches down, astronauts all sound

Xinhua) 13:50, April 30, 2025

The return capsule of the Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship, carrying astronauts Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze, touches down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 30, 2025. The three astronauts are all in good health condition, according to the China Manned Space Agency. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

JIUQUAN, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The return capsule of the Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship, carrying astronauts Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Wednesday.

The three astronauts are all in good health condition, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

