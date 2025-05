We Are China

Commercial aerospace industry emerges as growth engine in Hebi, China's Henan

Xinhua) 13:15, April 30, 2025

Employees check the assembly of a satellite at a satellite manufacturing base in Hebi, central China's Henan Province, April 21, 2025. In recent years, Henan Province has actively developed the commercial aerospace industry, fostering a comprehensive satellite industry cluster and developing related supporting industries.

Hebi City of Henan has seized the opportunity to drive industrial transformation and develop new quality productive forces.

Currently, Hebi has established a comprehensive industrial chain covering satellite manufacturing and supporting industries, satellite measurement and control, satellite networking, and satellite data applications.

A satellite manufacturing industrial park has been put into operation, and the commercial aerospace industry has become an important driving force of the city's industrial development and transformation. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

An employee works at a company providing data solutions for satellite internet in Hebi, central China's Henan Province, April 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

An employee works at a workshop of a satellite manufacturing base in Hebi, central China's Henan Province, April 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

This photo taken on April 20, 2025 shows a view of an aerospace science popularization base in a satellite manufacturing industrial park in Hebi, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

An employee works at a company providing data solutions for satellite internet in Hebi, central China's Henan Province, April 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

An employee checks the assembly of a satellite at a satellite manufacturing base in Hebi, central China's Henan Province, April 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

An employee monitors operation of satellites at a satellite measurement and control center in Hebi, central China's Henan Province, April 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A docent introduces rocket knowledge at an aerospace science popularization base in a satellite manufacturing industrial park in Hebi, central China's Henan Province, April 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A kid visits a return capsule model at an aerospace science popularization base in a satellite manufacturing industrial park in Hebi, central China's Henan Province, April 21, 2025.(Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Employees work on satellite data at a satellite internet company in Hebi, central China's Henan Province, April 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Employees work at a company providing data solutions for satellite internet in Hebi, central China's Henan Province, April 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A drone photo take on April 20, 2025 shows satellite antennas near a satellite manufacturing industrial park in Hebi, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Kids wait to experience a VR adventure at an aerospace science popularization base in a satellite manufacturing industrial park in Hebi, central China's Henan Province, April 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

An employee assembles a satellite at a satellite manufacturing base in Hebi, central China's Henan Province, April 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A drone photo take on April 20, 2025 shows a satellite manufacturing industrial park in Hebi, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Employees work at a company providing data solutions for satellite internet in Hebi, central China's Henan Province, April 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

An employee checks the assembly of a satellite at a satellite manufacturing base in Hebi, central China's Henan Province, April 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Employees work on satellite data at a satellite internet company in Hebi, central China's Henan Province, April 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Kids visit a space station model at an aerospace science popularization base in a satellite manufacturing industrial park in Hebi, central China's Henan Province, April 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

This photo taken on April 21, 2025 shows a view inside a workshop of a satellite manufacturing base in Hebi, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A kid tries a Mars rover module under the guidance of a docent at an aerospace science popularization base in a satellite manufacturing industrial park in Hebi, central China's Henan Province, April 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

An employee practices for satellite assembly at a satellite manufacturing base in Hebi, central China's Henan Province, April 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

This photo taken on April 21, 2025 shows a view inside a workshop of a satellite manufacturing base in Hebi, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)