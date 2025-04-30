Home>>
First Shenzhou-19 astronaut out of return capsule
(Xinhua) 14:05, April 30, 2025
JIUQUAN, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Cai Xuzhe, commander of the three-member Shenzhou-19 crew, was the first to have left the spaceship's return capsule after it touched down on Earth on Wednesday.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shenzhou-19 return capsule touches down, astronauts all sound
- China's Shenzhou-19 spaceship separates from space station combination
- Chinese scientists achieve satellite laser ranging in Earth-moon space in daytime
- Commercial aerospace industry emerges as growth engine in Hebi, China's Henan
- China's Tiandu satellite pulls off laser ranging in Earth-moon space under daylight, marking a world first
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.