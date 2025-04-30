First Shenzhou-19 astronaut out of return capsule

Xinhua) 14:05, April 30, 2025

JIUQUAN, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Cai Xuzhe, commander of the three-member Shenzhou-19 crew, was the first to have left the spaceship's return capsule after it touched down on Earth on Wednesday.

