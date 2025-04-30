All Shenzhou-19 astronauts out of return capsule in good health

Xinhua) 14:39, April 30, 2025

Astronaut Song Lingdong is out of the return capsule of the Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 30, 2025. The three astronauts of the Shenzhou-19 crewed mission were all out of the return capsule on Wednesday afternoon, and the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) declared the mission a success. (Xinhua/Bei He)

JIUQUAN, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The three astronauts of the Shenzhou-19 crewed mission were all out of the return capsule on Wednesday afternoon, and the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) declared the mission a success.

At 12:17 p.m. (Beijing Time), the Beijing Aerospace Control Center issued a return command through the ground station, and the orbital capsule of the Shenzhou-19 spaceship separated from the return capsule.

Then the brake engine ignited, and the return capsule separated from the propulsion capsule. The return capsule touched down at 1:08 p.m. at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the CMSA said.

By 2:02 p.m., the Shenzhou-19 crew had all left the return capsule. They had spent 183 days in orbit and are all in good health, the CMSA said.

Astronaut Wang Haoze is out of the return capsule of the Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 30, 2025. The three astronauts of the Shenzhou-19 crewed mission were all out of the return capsule on Wednesday afternoon, and the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) declared the mission a success. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This combo photo taken on April 30, 2025 shows astronauts Wang Haoze, Cai Xuzhe and Song Lingdong (from L to R) out of the return capsule of the Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The three astronauts of the Shenzhou-19 crewed mission were all out of the return capsule on Wednesday afternoon, and the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) declared the mission a success. (Xinhua/Li Xin, Lian Zhen)

