Send-off ceremony held for Chinese astronauts of Shenzhou-21 mission
A send-off ceremony for the three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-21 crewed space mission is held at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Oct. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Minggang)
JIUQUAN, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- A send-off ceremony for the three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-21 crewed space mission was held Friday at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).
Astronauts Zhang Lu, Wu Fei and Zhang Hongzhang set off at 8:49 p.m. (Beijing Time), said the CMSA.
As of Friday, the Shenzhou-20 crew has stayed in the orbiting Tiangong space station for over 180 days and is preparing for the arrival of the Shenzhou-21 crew.
Chinese astronauts Zhang Lu (R), Wu Fei (C) and Zhang Hongzhang attend a send-off ceremony at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Oct. 31, 2025. A send-off ceremony for the three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-21 crewed space mission was held Friday at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, according to the China Manned Space Agency. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
