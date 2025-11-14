Home>>
China's Shenzhou-20 spacecraft found unfit for crewed return
(Xinhua) 13:27, November 14, 2025
JIUQUAN, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-20 spacecraft does not meet the requirements for the astronauts' safe return and will remain in orbit to continue relevant experiments, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced Friday.
Tiny cracks have been found in the return capsule's viewport window, which are most probably caused by external impact from space debris, according to the CMSA.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.