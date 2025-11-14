China's Shenzhou-20 spacecraft found unfit for crewed return

Xinhua) 13:27, November 14, 2025

JIUQUAN, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-20 spacecraft does not meet the requirements for the astronauts' safe return and will remain in orbit to continue relevant experiments, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced Friday.

Tiny cracks have been found in the return capsule's viewport window, which are most probably caused by external impact from space debris, according to the CMSA.

