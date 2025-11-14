Main parachute of China's Shenzhou-21 return capsule deployed

Xinhua) 16:41, November 14, 2025

JIUQUAN, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The main parachute on the return capsule of the Shenzhou-21 spaceship has been successfully deployed, according to the China Manned Space Agency on Friday.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)