China's Shenzhou-21 return capsule touches down on Earth
(Xinhua) 17:03, November 14, 2025
JIUQUAN, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The return capsule of the Shenzhou-21 spaceship, carrying the Shenzhou-20 astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Friday.
