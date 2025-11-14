China's Shenzhou-21 return capsule touches down on Earth

Xinhua) 17:03, November 14, 2025

JIUQUAN, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The return capsule of the Shenzhou-21 spaceship, carrying the Shenzhou-20 astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Friday.

