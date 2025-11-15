Shenzhou-20 astronauts arrive in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:23, November 15, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-20 crew arrived in Beijing by plane on Friday after completing their space station mission.

The three astronauts, Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie, landed safely on Earth aboard the Shenzhou-21 spacecraft on Friday. The Shenzhou-21 return capsule touched down at 4:40 p.m. (Beijing Time) at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and the crew had all exited the return capsule by 5:21 p.m., according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

After staying in orbit for 204 days, the three astronauts are all in good health, and the return mission was a success, the CMSA said.

The crew will now enter a period of medical quarantine, and undergo comprehensive medical examinations and health evaluations, the agency said, noting that they will meet with press in Beijing following the end of this period.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)