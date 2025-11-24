Chinese premier urges China, Germany to strengthen dialogue, address concerns

Xinhua) 11:11, November 24, 2025

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Johannesburg, South Africa, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Sunday that the governments of China and Germany should make joint efforts to strengthen dialogue and communication, and properly handle their respective concerns.

Li made the remarks when meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz here on the sidelines of the 20th Group of 20 (G20) Summit.

Noting that China and Germany are each other's important economic and trade partners, Li said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 53 years ago, China and Germany have continuously strengthened dialogue and cooperation, which effectively promoted both sides' common development.

Noting that in May, Chinese President Xi Jinping had a phone call with Merz, charting the course for further deepening bilateral relations, Li said mutual respect is the principle guiding China-Germany relations, and win-win cooperation is their defining feature.

Developing a stable, sustainable and high-quality all-round strategic partnership is in line with the fundamental interests of the two peoples, he said.

China is willing to enhance strategic communication with Germany, adhere to respecting each other's core interests and major concerns, and cement the political foundation for the development of the bilateral relations, Li said.

Li said he also expects the two sides to expand pragmatic cooperation in all fields, and continuously enrich the content of China-Germany relations.

It is hoped that the German side will practice a rational and pragmatic China policy, Li said, expressing expectations for Germany's efforts to overcome obstacles and pressure when promoting bilateral ties, and focus on common interests and consolidate the foundation of cooperation.

China is willing to work with Germany to seize development opportunities and exploit innovative cooperation with an open attitude, said the Chinese premier, envisaging cooperation progress in emerging fields such as new energy, intelligent manufacturing, biomedicine, hydrogen energy technology and intelligent driving, in order to promote industrial transformation and upgrades, and activate new cooperation impetus.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union (EU), Li said he expects Germany to help the EU to view China-EU ties from a longer-term perspective, with a broader vision and a more open mindset.

Li said he also hopes to see Germany's efforts to promote the EU to uphold the positioning as a partner of China, enhance dialogue and cooperation between the two sides, and jointly advance the common development and prosperity.

China stands ready to work with Germany to enhance communication and coordination in mechanisms such as the United Nations and the G20, promote the improvement of global governance, safeguard multilateralism and free trade, and be a constructive and certain force for promoting peace and development, Li said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Sheng Chuyi)