China's wisdom to inspire future of global sustainable development: report

Xinhua) 11:05, November 24, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's wisdom will inspire the future of global sustainable development, according to a latest think tank report titled "Joining Hands to Advance Toward an Eco-Friendly Modernization -- The Theoretical Contributions and Practical Leadership of Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization to Global Sustainable Development."

Noting that China has contributed its experience to global sustainable development, the report said the country has integrated the concept of ecological civilization into macro-socioeconomic development strategies through national will, and fortified the institutional foundation and guarantee for sustainable development through governance-system reform.

The country has also enhanced the endogenous momentum for sustainable development through scientific and technological innovation, and pooled global strength for sustainable development with a shared vision for humanity, said the report, which was co-authored by the National High-Level Think Tank of Xinhua News Agency and the Research Center for Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization.

The country has put forward the Chinese initiatives for building a clean, beautiful, and sustainable world, including upholding sovereign equality and increasing the representation and voice of developing countries.

The initiatives also include advocating people first and responding to the need for the ecological well-being of all peoples, complying with international rule of law and upholding multilateralism based on consultation, contribution, and shared benefits, and focusing on action to turn ambitious goals into effective outcomes, according to the report, adding that China will join hands with other countries toward eco-friendly modernization.

"Faced with the challenges posed by the global ecological crisis, no country can remain aloof singlehandedly. Only by breaking down barriers, opening the door to cooperation, and working in concert can we jointly safeguard the beautiful home of humankind," said the report.

