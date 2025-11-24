China's practice injects strong momentum into global sustainable development: report

Xinhua) 11:01, November 24, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's practice has injected strong momentum into global sustainable development, according to a latest think tank report.

Under the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization, China remains steadfast in pursuing the Chinese path to modernization characterized by the harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature while taking up the responsibility as a major country to remain an important participant, contributor, and leader in global ecological civilization building, injecting great certainty into global sustainable development, said the report, titled "Joining Hands to Advance Toward an Eco-Friendly Modernization -- The Theoretical Contributions and Practical Leadership of Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization to Global Sustainable Development."

China has strengthened practical actions to consolidate the green foundation for high-quality development, said the report, which was co-authored by the National High-Level Think Tank of Xinhua News Agency and the Research Center for Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization.

China now boasts ever more splendid national landscape, and has activated development momentum through green transition, according to the report.

The country has practiced multilateralism and promoted the improvement of the global environmental governance system, honoring commitments to set a benchmark for implementing international agreements on the environment and promoting regional cooperation across the board through win-win cooperation, said the report.

China has upheld fairness and inclusiveness to promote global sharing of green development achievements, the report added.

