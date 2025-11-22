East-west collaboration injects new vitality into China's central, western counties: report

November 22, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2012, collaboration between China's eastern and western regions and paired assistance have been vigorously promoted with an unprecedented scale, scope and level of demand through top-level planning, a think tank report said.

The report, titled "New Era County Economics," was released on Friday by Xinhua Institute, a national-level think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, at the Belt and Road Forum for International Think Tank Cooperation held in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province.

Data shows that, as of the end of October 2024, eight eastern provinces and municipalities have provided 22.89 billion yuan (about 3.23 billion U.S. dollars) in financial assistance to 10 western provinces and autonomous regions.

The report noted that the collaborating parties have exchanged 2,979 Party and government officials and 24,000 professional personnel, guided enterprises to invest 140.9 billion yuan, procured and assisted in selling agricultural and sideline products worth 112.9 billion yuan, and helped 815,000 rural laborers secure employment.

This has undoubtedly injected new vitality into the economic development of the less developed counties in central and western regions, said the report.

Leveraging the CPC's organizational strengths, east-west collaboration and paired assistance programs have not only boosted the development of county economy in central and western China but also enabled eastern regions to cultivate new quality productive forces, laying a solid foundation for common prosperity, the report said, emphasizing the optimal utilization of institutional advantages to achieve precise complementarity of regional strengths and the most effective allocation of resources.

