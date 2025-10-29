Home>>
Full text: Explanation of the Recommendations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development
BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Explanation of the Recommendations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development was made public on Tuesday.
The explanation was made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, at the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.
Please see the attachment for the English translation of the full text of this document.
