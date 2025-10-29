Home>>
Full text: Recommendations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development
(Xinhua) 10:03, October 29, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Recommendations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development was made public on Tuesday.
The document was adopted at the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee on Oct. 23.
Please see the attachment for the English translation of the full text of this document.
Full text: Recommendations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Nation set to cultivate new growth drivers
- Senior CPC official urges full promotion of Party plenum's guiding principles
- CPC plenum crafts blueprint for China's sci-tech innovation
- Chinese legislators urged to study, implement guiding principles of CPC plenum
- Interview: China's governance model offers insights to world, says expert
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.