Interview: China's governance model offers insights to world, says expert

BUDAPEST, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's governance model offers valuable insights to countries seeking stability, sustainable growth and social cohesion, Gyula Thurmer, president of the Hungarian Workers' Party, said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Thurmer said China's consistent leadership, long-term planning and close connection with its people have enabled it to tackle major global challenges, including economic headwinds and poverty.

He attributed the success of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to its adaptation of Marxism to the country's realities, emphasizing practical development and public well-being. "The party can fulfill its function when it is close to the people, when it lives among the people," he said.

He said these achievements stand in sharp contrast to the crises confronting Western countries, where public frustration with traditional political systems is mounting.

Thurmer praised China's ability to sustain economic growth despite global uncertainties, Western protectionism and trade restrictions. He said that China's economy has shown resilience across its industrial, agricultural and service sectors.

"China has created a new form of international cooperation," Thurmer said, commending Beijing's role in promoting multilateralism through initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative, the BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

He said these efforts foster a new kind of globalization built on mutual respect and win-win partnerships, offering developing nations more equitable opportunities for growth.

"We need this new forms of cooperation among countries, based not on the will of one or two big powers, but on the principles of win-win cooperation," he said.

Thurmer said other nations could learn from China's emphasis on stability, strategic foresight and grassroots engagement.

He noted that Hungary's cooperation with China continues to expand through industrial projects, technological partnerships and cultural exchanges. Such collaboration, he said, could help drive Hungary's economic development, particularly in the automobile sector.

He also highlighted the significance of the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC, noting that China's stability is crucial to global peace and economic cooperation. "A stable China will help ensure stability in the world," he said.

Thurmer said China's governance approach -- rooted in people-centered policies and long-term vision -- offers a compelling example for nations facing complex global challenges. "We expect from China new ideas on how to develop our countries."

