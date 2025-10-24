CPC's recommendations for new five-year plan prioritize building modernized industrial system, reinforcing real economy: official

Xinhua) 13:06, October 24, 2025

Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, speaks at a press conference held by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on the guiding principles from the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee on Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- A senior official said Friday that the recommendations of the Communist Party of China (CPC) for the 15th Five-Year Plan have made it a top priority to build a modernized industrial system and reinforce the foundations of the real economy.

Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, made the remarks at a press conference on the guiding principles from the just-concluded fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

To achieve the target, efforts will be made to upgrade traditional industries, cultivate and expand emerging and future industries, promote the high-quality development of the service sector, and build a modernized infrastructure system, Zheng said.

Participants at the session deliberated on and adopted the Recommendations of the CPC Central Committee for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development.

The recommendations have outlined that China will promote the upgrades of key industries, consolidate the international competitiveness of sectors such as chemicals, machinery, and shipbuilding, and develop advanced manufacturing clusters, Zheng said.

Efforts will also be made to accelerate the development of strategic and emerging industry clusters, including new energy, new materials, aerospace, and low-altitude economy, and to foster future industries, such as quantum technology, biomanufacturing, hydrogen energy and fusion energy, brain-computer interfaces, embodied intelligence, and sixth-generation mobile communications.

These industries are poised for significant growth, with the new scale added over the next decade equivalent to creating a whole new high-tech sector in China, thereby injecting continuous momentum into the high-quality development of the country's economy, Zheng said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)