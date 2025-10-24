Publicity Department of CPC Central Committee urges promoting guiding principles of key Party plenum

Xinhua) 08:56, October 24, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Thursday convened a teleconference to study, promote and implement the guiding principles of a key Party plenum that just concluded in Beijing.

The plenum, namely the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, was held in Beijing from Monday to Thursday. Participants at the session deliberated over and adopted the Recommendations of the CPC Central Committee for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, delivered remarks at the teleconference.

The teleconference stressed that it is at present and will remain for a period of time to come a major political task for the whole Party and the whole country to faithfully study and implement the guiding principles of the Party plenum.

The teleconference also urged the publicity, ideological and cultural front to carry out solid work in studying, promoting and implementing these guiding principles, thus prompting Party-wide and society-wide enthusiasm to comprehend them and translate them into action.

