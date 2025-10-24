CPC Central Committee's recommendations outline major development objectives for 2026-2030 period: official

Xinhua) 13:10, October 24, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- The recommendations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan outline the major objectives for economic and social development mainly in seven areas, an official said Friday.

Han Wenxiu, executive deputy director of the Office of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, made the remarks at a press conference.

According to Han, the major objectives are to make significant achievements in high-quality development; substantial improvements in scientific and technological self-reliance and strength; fresh breakthroughs in further deepening reform comprehensively; notable cultural and ethical progress across society; further improvements in quality of life; major new strides in advancing the Beautiful China Initiative; and further advances in strengthening the national security shield.

The 20th CPC Central Committee convened its fourth plenary session in Beijing from Monday to Thursday. Participants at the session deliberated over and adopted the Recommendations of the CPC Central Committee for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development, according to a communique of the session released on Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)