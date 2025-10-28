Senior CPC official urges full promotion of Party plenum's guiding principles

Xinhua) 10:13, October 28, 2025

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, speaks at a mobilization meeting on a lecture program for promoting the guiding principles from the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi on Monday urged the full promotion of the guiding principles from the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, made the remarks at a mobilization meeting on a lecture program for promoting the guiding principles.

The sound study and implementation of the plenum's guiding principles are a major political task for the Party and the country at present and over the coming period, Cai said.

He called for a clear illustration of the major achievements China has made during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), as well as the CPC Central Committee's fundamental assessment of the domestic and international situation.

The plenum saw the adoption of the CPC Central Committee's recommendations for the formulation of the 15th Five-Year Plan. Cai called for full illustration of the guiding principles, major policies, main goals, strategic tasks, key measures and fundamental guarantees for economic and social development in the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), and for work to guide Party members, officials and the public to integrate all of the plenum's requirements into every aspect of economic and social development during the period.

The meeting was presided over by Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

The fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee took place from Oct. 20 to 23.

