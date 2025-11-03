Senior CPC official sends congratulatory letter to 18th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention

Xinhua) 15:19, November 03, 2025

MACAO, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), sent a congratulatory letter to the 18th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention (WCEC), which opened in Macao on Monday.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said that Chinese entrepreneurs around the world have actively participated in China's reform and opening up and socialist modernization, and made significant contributions to the country's economic and social development, as well as economic, trade and cultural exchanges between China and foreign countries.

Noting that China will unswervingly expand its high-level opening up and turn its new development into opportunities for all countries, Wang called on the entrepreneurs to fully leverage their advantages and play a unique role in promoting economic and trade cooperation, sci-tech exchanges, and mutual learning among civilizations.

The 18th WCEC, hosted by the Macao Chamber of Commerce, has attracted over 4,000 attendees, including senior political advisors, government officials, and representatives of Chinese entrepreneurs and scholars from more than 50 countries and regions.

The convention was founded in 1991.

