Mauritania marks completion of China-aided public health institute expansion project

Xinhua) 13:53, November 22, 2025

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- A ceremony to mark the completion of the China-aided project to expand and upgrade Mauritania's National Institute of Public Health was held on Friday in Nouakchott, capital of the northwest African country.

At the ceremony, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani and Chinese Ambassador to Mauritania Tang Zhongdong jointly unveiled the project in the presence of Mauritanian Prime Minister Mokhtar Ould Diay and Minister of Health Abdallahi Sidi Mohamed Wedih as well as more than 200 participants including cabinet members, local officials, diplomatic envoys, representatives of international organizations and representatives of Chinese enterprises.

Wedih thanked the Chinese government for the project, saying that the institute, featuring advanced design, complete facilities and strong functionality, is another major outcome of China-Mauritania health cooperation, which will greatly enhance Mauritania's capacity in public health research and disease prevention.

Mauritania looks forward to further deepening cooperation with China in the health sector by drawing on Chinese concepts, technologies and experience to improve the country's medical conditions and health system, Wedih added.

Tang, for his part, said the friendship between China and Mauritania has stood the test of time. Over the 60 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have remained trusted friends and brothers supporting each other regardless of an ever-evolving international landscape.

He depicted the completion of the project as an important achievement in implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state and in deepening bilateral cooperation.

The China-aided institute, located in southern Nouakchott, is a 12,000-square-meter facility with over 8,100 square meters of construction area. The facility houses public health service areas, administrative offices, and supporting infrastructure and is equipped with more than 50 modern laboratories and over 100 pieces of equipment for testing food, water, bacteria and viruses.

