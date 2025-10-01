Chinese Embassy in Mauritania marks 76th anniversary of PRC founding

Xinhua) 11:57, October 01, 2025

NOUAKCHOTT, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Mauritania hosted a reception on Monday to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), which falls on Oct. 1.

Nearly 200 guests, including senior government officials, members of the National Assembly, diplomatic envoys, representatives of Chinese enterprises, and the local Chinese community, attended the reception.

In his address, Chinese Ambassador to Mauritania Tang Zhongdong highlighted the outcomes of pragmatic cooperation between China and Mauritania over the 60 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, during which political mutual trust between the two countries has remained rock-solid, pragmatic cooperation has yielded fruitful results, and people-to-people exchanges have flourished.

China is ready to work with Mauritania to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, carry forward the traditional friendship, deepen political mutual trust, expand win-win cooperation, and continue to make China-Mauritania relations a model of friendship and cooperation between nations in the world, to bring more benefits to the two countries and the two peoples, Tang added.

Mauritanian Minister of Justice Mohamed Ould Soueidatt extended warm congratulations on the 76th anniversary of the founding of the PRC, and highly commended the friendship and pragmatic cooperation between Mauritania and China.

He noted that China's longstanding selfless assistance has made significant contributions to Mauritania's economic and social development. Chinese-assisted infrastructure projects, such as the Idini water supply project, greatly improved the living conditions of the Mauritanian people.

Mauritania is willing to work with China to implement the consensus of the two heads of state and advance the Mauritania-China strategic partnership in a deeper and more substantive way, he added.

Guests watched a documentary marking the 76th anniversary of the founding of the PRC and attended a photo exhibition showcasing China's development achievements and the 60th anniversary of China-Mauritania diplomatic relations, co-organized by the Chinese Embassy in Mauritania and Xinhua News Agency Africa Regional Bureau.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Sheng Chuyi)