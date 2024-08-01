Home>>
Xi's special envoy to attend inauguration of Mauritania's president
(Xinhua) 11:37, August 01, 2024
BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Envoy Wang Guangqian will attend the inauguration of the president of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Wednesday.
At the invitation of Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Wang, also vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, will attend President Ghazouani's inauguration in Nouakchott, the capital of Mauritania, on August 1.
