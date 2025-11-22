Belt and Road international think tank cooperation forum held in Nanjing

Xinhua) 13:43, November 22, 2025

Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency and chairperson of the Initiators Council of the Belt and Road Studies Network (BRSN), speaks at the 2025 Belt and Road Forum on International Think Tank Cooperation in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 21, 2025. The forum opened on Friday in Nanjing. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

NANJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Belt and Road Forum on International Think Tank Cooperation opened Friday in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency and chairperson of the Initiators Council of the Belt and Road Studies Network (BRSN), addressed the event. He said that Xinhua, as the lead initiator of the BRSN, will continue to work with media outlets and think tanks from other countries to conduct higher-quality news reporting and policy research, and jointly build a higher-level multilateral exchange platform.

Hosted by Xinhua, the forum saw the participation of more than 300 guests from over 30 countries, including diplomats, experts, and journalists.

The 2025 meeting of the Initiators Council of the BRSN also took place on Friday in Nanjing.

Fu said at the meeting that since its establishment six years ago, the BRSN has played an active role in deepening Belt and Road research and expanding the initiative's influence.

Xinhua will continue to work with all member organizations to offer insights and proposals for the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and further contribute to promoting the common values of humanity and building a community with a shared future for humanity.

The BRSN, co-initiated by Xinhua Institute, the think tank of Xinhua News Agency, together with 15 other think tanks, was inaugurated in April 2019.

Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency and chairperson of the Initiators Council of the Belt and Road Studies Network (BRSN), speaks at the 2025 meeting of the Initiators Council of the BRSN in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)