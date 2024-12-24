The 2024 Belt and Road "Jin" Hub Online International Communication Campaign launched in Yiwu

The 2024 Belt and Road "Jin" Hub Online International Communication Campaign kicked off in Yiwu, a county-level city administered by Jinhua city in east China's Zhejiang Province, on Dec. 22.

The event aimed to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important remarks on jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), particularly his important speech at the fourth symposium on Belt and Road construction work.

The event was attended by Niu Yibing, deputy director of the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission and the vice minister of the Cyberspace Administration of China, and Zhao Cheng, head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Zhejiang Provincial Committee.

At the launch ceremony, Fang Haolong, Party chief of Lizu village, Zhang Jiying, merchant representative of the Yiwu International Trade Market, the world's largest wholesale market of small commodities, and young entrepreneur Lou Shamoshuang shared their development stories of expanding markets and building a larger circle of common prosperity.

A melodrama captured the extraordinary journey of the Yiwu people over the past 40-plus years, highlighting the city's spirit of diligence, integrity, courage, and inclusiveness.

Chen Kaifeng, director of YXE Trading Service Group Co., Ltd., along with Mika and Sidika, foreigners who have settled down in Yiwu, shared their stories of seizing opportunities and pursuing dreams in the city, painting a vivid picture of the city's global connections.

The event showcased Zhejiang's innovative BRI achievements through various online platforms, demonstrating China's resolve and actions to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind in the new era.

The event brought together government officials, business leaders, journalists, and international internet influencers.

