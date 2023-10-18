In pics: experience charm of traditional Chinese culture at 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation

People's Daily Online) 09:28, October 18, 2023

A foreign journalist experiences the traditional craft of making Angong Niuhuang Wan, a prescription in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), at an exhibition area inside the media center of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiwu)

The media center of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation officially opened to journalists on Oct. 16.

The media center's exhibition area showcases a diverse range of traditional Chinese cultural elements. Visitors can explore the beauty of cloisonne or decorating metalworks, woodblock printing, painted Peking Opera face masks, replicated antique porcelains, Beijing-style Qipao dresses, and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

A foreign journalist experiences woodblock printing at an exhibition area inside the media center of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiwu)

Photo shows woodblock printing handiworks displayed at an exhibition area inside the media center of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (People's Daily Online/Wang Tianle)

A foreign journalist paints a Peking Opera face mask at an exhibition area inside the media center of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiwu)

Photo shows painted Peking Opera face masks at an exhibition area inside the media center of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (People's Daily Online/Wang Tianle)

Chinese and foreign journalists learn how to make cloisonne at an exhibition area inside the media center of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiwu)

Photo shows double-sided embroidery works displayed at an exhibition area inside the media center of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (People's Daily Online/Wang Tianle)

