Sharing session on media coverage of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation held in Astana

People's Daily and Kazakh media outlets held a sharing session to present the results of their collaborative coverage of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between China and Kazakhstan on June 29 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The sharing session was attended by Sarybaev Galiaskar Tulendinovich and Alisher Satvaldiyev, deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Xu Lijing, deputy editor-in-chief of People's Daily, Dikhan Kamzabekuly, Director General of LLP Qazaq Gazetteri, Askar Zhaldinov, Managing Director of "Kazinform" International News Agency, and Liu Hua, counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan.

The participants said that the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between China and Kazakhstan has yielded fruitful results. They expressed the hope that media outlets in both countries would act as a bridge between the two countries, explore innovative ways of cooperation, effectively tell the story of the Silk Road, and foster mutual growth and prosperity.

The sharing session was attended by about 40 representatives from China and Kazakhstan. During the session, People's Daily unveiled its Digital Bulletin Board in the Kazakh language, premiered the documentary "Win-win: The Cultural Silk Road in Kazakhstan," and launched a ceremony to solicit submissions for the second Silk Road Global News Awards.

