Belt and Road Journalists Forum discusses empowering modernization with journalism

Xinhua) 10:09, July 20, 2025

NANCHANG, July 19 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Belt and Road Journalists Forum was held on Saturday with the theme of "Promoting Civilizations Dialogue and Global Modernization with Power of Journalists."

The forum, taking place in Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province, attracted nearly 100 representatives from journalist associations and media outlets from more than 50 countries and regions. During the event, the representatives participate in various activities, including keynote speeches and parallel dialogues.

He Ping, chairman of the All-China Journalists' Association, in his keynote speech, stated that media outlets from around the globe should build bridges for mutual understanding to promote prosperity across civilizations, and amplify the voice of peace to safeguard the continuity of civilizations.

Andrei Kryvasheyeu, rotating president of the Belt and Road Journalists Network, called on journalists from various countries to strengthen collaboration to reduce misunderstandings and biases through objective reporting.

Dialogues between foreign journalists and Chinese mayors, as well as parallel discussions focusing on civilization dialogues and artificial intelligence were held during the forum.

