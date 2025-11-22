Global South Modernization Forum held in Beijing

Xinhua) 11:19, November 22, 2025

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends and addresses the Global South Modernization Forum in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 21, 2025. The Global South Modernization Forum was held in Beijing on Friday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Global South Modernization Forum was held in Beijing on Friday.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended and addressed the event.

Guests at the forum highlighted the common goal shared by Global South countries to achieve modernization and expressed the view that with its upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan, China will surely deliver more opportunities in the future for both the Global South and the world as a whole.

Global South countries should jointly pursue development with a more open and inclusive mindset, champion the cause of building a community with a shared future for humanity, practice true multilateralism, and promote exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations -- thus further boosting the modernization of the Global South, guests noted at the forum.

Guests urged efforts to enhance international academic exchanges and cooperation, carry out in-depth research on major theoretical, historical and practical issues in the modernization process of the Global South, and build a knowledge system on modernization that both originates from and serves the Global South.

This photo taken on Nov. 21, 2025 shows a scene at the exhibition area for achievements at the Global South Modernization Forum in Beijing, capital of China. Themed "Working Together to Advance Modernization: A Shared Vision and The Path to Development," the forum was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Guests visit the exhibition area for achievements at the Global South Modernization Forum in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 21, 2025. Themed "Working Together to Advance Modernization: A Shared Vision and The Path to Development," the forum was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

This photo taken on Nov. 21, 2025 shows a scene at the exhibition area for achievements at the Global South Modernization Forum in Beijing, capital of China. Themed "Working Together to Advance Modernization: A Shared Vision and The Path to Development," the forum was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

This photo taken on Nov. 21, 2025 shows a scene at the Global South Modernization Forum in Beijing, capital of China. Themed "Working Together to Advance Modernization: A Shared Vision and The Path to Development," the forum was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Guests attend the Global South Modernization Forum in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 21, 2025. Themed "Working Together to Advance Modernization: A Shared Vision and The Path to Development," the forum was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

